HARMAN Professional Names Mark Gander Director of JBL Technology

HARMAN Professional has appointed Mark Gander to the position of Director of JBL Technology. In this newly created role, Gander will be responsible for driving the growth of the HARMAN intellectual property portfolio and supporting HARMAN’s technology in the professional loudspeaker market.



Mark Gander joined HARMAN in 1976 as a Transducer Engineer and has subsequently held key product engineering and marketing positions within JBL Professional and the Loudspeaker Strategic Business Unit. He has held various executive and engineering positions of increasing seniority and responsibility over the course of his career, and is responsible for the design and development of some of JBL’s most significant loudspeaker technologies and products.

Mark Gander holds a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University (Audio Technology) and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology with a multidisciplinary certificate in Acoustical Engineering. He is a Fellow of the Audio Engineering Society, a past Governor of the AES and InfoComm, and a member of the ASA, SMPTE and IEEE.

“Mark Gander is a professional audio icon whose expertise and association with the JBL Professional brand is invaluable,” said Bryan Bradley, Vice President, GM Loudspeaker Business Unit. “In this new position, we will rely on Mark to apply his experience and expertise to areas that are crucial to JBL’s success.”

“In my 35-plus years with JBL, I can attest to JBL’s commitment to innovation and creativity, which is a tremendous source of pride for me and something that I look forward to continuing to contribute to in this new position,” Gander said.