July Business Appointments

Woodbury, NY—Lencore Acoustics has added Great Lakes Contract (GLGC), its acoustic solutions rep for the Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Elmont, NY—Meridian Technologies has added Legacy Marketing to its team of manufacturer’s reps for Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania.

Jim Starin.Baltimore, MD—Polk Audio has brought on Jim Starin of Starin Marketing, Chesterton, IN, as a distribution partner to target commercial customers in North America as part of a broader brand strategy to crossover into the pro AV market.

Salt Lake City, UT—ClearOne has appointed Power Marketing, of New Milford, N.H., as its New England sales representative for NetStreams residential AV distribution and control products.

Melville, NY—Honeywell has announced that RFI Communications and Security Systems has joined the Honeywell Authorized Dealer for Commercial Security Systems program. In addition to commercial customers, the San Jose-based security, fire and life safety integrator provides safety and security solutions for federal, state, and local government agencies.