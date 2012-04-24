StrandVision Offers Free Background Music

Menomonie, WI--StrandVision Digital Signage is offering free digital signage background music to its Gold and Platinum subscribers.

Previously, streamed background music was only available from StrandVision with a $750 one-time setup fee. Current Gold and Platinum StrandVision digital signage subscribers are automatically upgraded to include this new free digital signage software capability.

As a bonus, Gold and Platinum subscribers that also have Basic or Streaming Video licenses under the same contract can extend the background music feature to those StrandVision Digital Signage networks for free.

Subscribers can select from more than 650 digital signage background music streams from 40+ categories such as acoustic, classical, contemporary rock, inspirational, and other classifications. The library includes emerging artists who have submitted selections. StrandVision invites emerging artists to participate and get their music heard by audiences around the world. (For more information, click here.)

Administrators simply select the music categories that they want to include at their secure StrandVision Content Management System (CMS) portal. The digital signage background music is then streamed to all audio-enabled StrandVision Digital Signage displays. The copyright-cleared music is available 24/7 to accompany business marketing promotional messages or employee communications and can be overridden for advertisements or emergency announcements.

"We've found that background music is a welcome enhancement for many locations in hotels, banks, stores, schools, healthcare clinics and other businesses to provide a relaxing environment," said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. "By including free digital signage background music with the Gold and Platinum packages we're giving a greater number of StrandVision subscribers the option of adding the feature in the locations where it makes sense."