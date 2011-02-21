Harris Hosts Signage Tours During DSE in Vegas

Harris is hosting on-site and off-site events during this week's Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas.

Off the show floor, Harris will play a significant role in Digital Signage Expo’s fifth annual guided installation tour, which provides customer-facing and behind-the-scenes views of some of the best digital signage installations in Las Vegas. At the Viva McDonald’s stop, Henning Sittler, solutions architect for Harris Corporation, will discuss the Harris technology and managed services operation that drives the McDonald’s Channel and its associated network.

“Digital Signage Expo is the premier U.S. event for an industry that continues to evolve and innovate,” said Denise MacDonell, general manager, Harris Digital-Out-Of-Home. “In addition to showcasing advances in technology and business software, DSE 2011 provides an opportunity for Harris to contribute to important panels and discussions; and participate in unique activities such as the DSE 2011 Apex Awards, where Harris has been named a finalist in the event venues category.



On the show floor, Harris representatives will participate in several afternoon sessions:

· Michael Arthur, general manager for sports and live events, will lead “Digitizing the Fan Experience: Leveraging Content and Technology to Deepen the Connection between Team and Fan — and Making Money While Doing It,” from 1:45-2:15pm in Theater A.

· Don Hewitt, customer solutions manager for Harris Digital-Out-Of-Home, will serve as a panelist for “Software Platforms: Selection Considerations” from the Software and Networks track, part of the Educational Seminars taking place from 3-4pm.

· Denise MacDonell will moderate a Lunch and Learn Session in the Transportation track: Buses, Taxis and Trains — Putting Digital Signs in a Mobile Environment on Wednesday from 11:30am-12:30pm.

Harris will also exhibit new DOOH (Digital-Out-Of-Home) functionality to support vertical markets including retail environments and sports and live event venues. New features and enhancements include the U.S. launch of Harris InfoCaster version 4.2, Punctuate version 4.1 and the InfoCaster DS500 compact media player. Specific vertical technology updates include:

Sports and live event venues

· InfoCaster 4.2 and Punctuate 4.1 demonstrations will include IPTV streaming, customizable Web interfaces for network triggers, handheld remote control and closed captioning.

· Management of venue-wide advertising and promotion through “Moments of Exclusivity."

Retail

· New InfoCaster video wall technology and InfoCaster Creator software for building canvassed output for player devices. Images can be spanned across multiple players, with one large output feeding multiple monitors.

· Multi-screen image rendering to match each screen’s native resolution without stretching

· Display control and integration with the MICROS point of sale system are available on the InfoCaster 4.2 platform.

Transportation

· The InfoCaster DS1100 player adds ruggedized design features to reliably operate in transportation environments, providing resistance to external factors. Features include solid-state drives and 12 V power, with fasteners locked and sealed to prevent loosening from shock and vibration.