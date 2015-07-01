Milestone Announces Sales Leadership Promotions

Milestone AV Technologies has promoted several members of its U.S. sales team to align with its efforts to continually improve the customer experience across both the Chief and Da-Lite brands.

"We have passionate sales teams for both the Chief and Da-Lite brands, but with more coordination across brands, we can build stronger relationships and better serve our customers as we continue to work towards the goal of being the easiest company to do business with," said Steve Durkee, president of commercial products at Milestone.



Milestone's Jay Rohe has been promoted to vice president, U.S. commercial sales, and will now be responsible for all sales across both Chief and Da-Lite brands. Rohe has developed a deep understanding of the industry and customer needs in his eight years at Milestone. In this expanded role, Rohe can provide a "one-point-of-contact" approach to give Milestone customers a consistent, easy experience regardless of the brand they buy or channel they choose to use.



"Jay has a passion for developing teams that focus on building and growing partnerships that bring value to our customers," said Durkee. "He also understands it's not about selling products; it's about working together to solve our customers' challenges [by] leveraging the brands and resources across Milestone," said Durkee.



Rohe's team will now be led by three directors in new roles. Frank Pisano was promoted to director of sales, pro AV, for Chief. Pisano was most recently Eastern national sales manager for the Chief brand. With more than 16 years in the pro AV space, Pisano brings significant industry experience and market insights to this expanded role in the U.S.



Mitch Golden was promoted to director of sales, pro AV, for Da-Lite. For the past six years, Golden has held the position of Western national sales manager for the Chief brand. Golden is responsible for Da-lite sales across the U.S.



In addition, Steve Scorzetti has been promoted to director of sales, display solutions, focusing on OEM and distribution relationships. Scorzetti has held various sales leadership positions during his 10 years at Milestone and has experience working across all channels to identify trends, opportunities, and coordinated growth strategies.



"I am confident these promotions in our sales leadership team will strengthen our commitment to service and ensure everyone across the organization is working toward the same ultimate goal of dramatically enhancing customers' experience with technology," said Durkee.



Sales team members plan to reach out to customers in the coming weeks regarding any questions about the changes.