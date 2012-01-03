SKC Communications Reveals Acquisitions

Shawnee, KS--SKC Communication Products, LLC announced that it has purchased Mpact Systems, Inc., a Rock Hill, SC-based video conferencing and presentation technology integrator.

The purchase of Mpact further increases SKC’s nationwide reach as a unified communications technology integrator. Headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area, SKC employs more than 230 technology professionals across the country.

As part of SKC’s continuing expansion, the acquisition of Mpact will enhance its business growth in the Southeast region.

“Mpact’s approach to client service and support is very much in line with SKC’s. Their clients are a natural fit for SKC’s solution offerings and we look forward to the growth opportunities this will bring SKC, our new colleagues and our new clients,” said Tray Vedock, SKC president and CEO.

The transaction was effective January 1, 2012. As part of this acquisition, Mpact’s employees all became employees of SKC Communications, and the Rock Hill office is now SKC’s Southeast regional headquarters.

In addition, SKC revealed that it has also reached an agreement with Ahern Communications of Boston, MA to transition all of Ahern’s clients to SKC. Ahern Communications is closing its business operations.

SKC was founded in 1986 as Plantronics, Inc.’s first headset distributor. Today, it is Plantronics’ largest dealer and a full-service integrator of Unified Communications solutions incorporating voice, video and audio/visual technologies.

“After 25 years, I have decided to close my company and look ahead to new endeavors,” said Ahern founder Dana Ahern. “I am confident SKC is positioned to take these new clients to the next level.”

Tray Vedock stated: “As Unified Communications continues to evolve, the voice communications space is rapidly merging with video, presentation and data networks. SKC’s extensive experience in this space will allow us to continue to enhance our new clients’ communication networks.”

SKC’s support of its headset accounts includes a team of specialists available to assist with product selection, setup and troubleshooting. It hosts regular webinars showcasing the latest headset solutions, alerts clients to important news through its TechnoTalk e-mail series and hosts its annual SKC Technology Summit which brings clients and industry experts together to explore the latest voice, video and AV technology solutions.

“We look forward to offering continued service to our new clients, and looking for ways we can further improve their headset purchases and user experiences,” said SKC vice president of sales, Todd Vincent.

