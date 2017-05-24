Middle Atlantic Simplifies Design, Ordering for Upgraded L5 Series Lectern

Middle Atlantic Products has added the integrator-focused L5 Series Lectern to the solutions available within its design experience at middleatlantic.com. Users can customize the L5 and streamline the ordering process through the website, addressing any system requirements with the products and accessories available for the series—including new storage, shelving, and cable management options. If a simpler solution is needed, customers can choose from a selection of preconfigured lecterns that incorporate current design trends.

L5 Series Lectern

“Our online design experience allows our customers to build intuitive, personalized systems that match the exact design and installation needs of today's demanding AV environments,” said Megan Knedler, director of product management, furniture for Middle Atlantic. “The selection and configuration process within our design solution builds upon that assurance, providing our customers with an improved, tailored ordering experience. We are also reaffirming our commitment to customers who need expedited quotes and ordering time with our new lineup of preconfigured models.”

Within the company’s online design experience, users are guided through the process step-by-step, selecting from size, styles, finishes, frame top and cutouts, flip-up shelves, and other component options for aesthetics and systems flexibility. The tool will automatically calculate pricing and generate a new, unique part number for the frame's wood kit to quickly determine exact costs.

The preconfigured L5 Series Lectern models are well suited for integrators looking for a standard design with no customization. Customers simply choose from limited design options, and the preconfigured lectern ships in two weeks.

Based on integrator feedback, Middle Atlantic has also added new features to the L5 Series Lecterns. Users can now opt for additional storage, selecting a document camera drawer that accommodates the most popular models, a storage drawer to fit personal devices, or no storage at all. Other features include an optional flip-up shelf for extra surface space and customized cutouts on the flat models to provide additional cable management for table boxes.