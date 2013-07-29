Video Mount Products Ships PDS-LCHB Large Flat Panel Ceiling Mount Adapter

The What: Video Mount Products, a provider of mounting solutions for the commercial, residential, security, and pro audio video markets, is now shipping the new PDS-LCHB large flat panel ceiling mount adapter.

The PDS-LCHB has an manufacturer's suggested retail price of $199.95.

The Why: “The PDS-LCHB adapter allows for the accommodation of a 37- to 70-inch flat panel display to an existing ceiling mount mast, such as one previously used to support a bulky tube television, so there’s no need to replace the entire mount,” said president of Video Mount Products, Keith Fulmer. “Designed for both practical and aesthetic purposes, the PDS-LCHB is the ideal multi-function option for a host of applications, such as in schools, restaurants, bars, health clubs, and arenas.”

Key Features: The PDS-LCHB has a maximum flat panel hole pattern of 860 millimeter x 500 millimeter, rotates 360 degrees with an adjustable zero degree to 15 degree tilt, uses standard 1.5-inch NPT masting, has a load capacity of 180 pounds, and is complete with powder coat finish.