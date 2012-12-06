Premier Mounts Names Kathy Bent as CFO

Premier Mounts has appointed Kathy Bent, previously controller, to the position of chief financial officer.

As a key member of the executive management team, Bent will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing, and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.

Bent has been with Premier Mounts for the past eight years. In her first position as senior financial analyst, Bent provided all feedback regarding the financial health of the company to Premier's executive management.

Earlier this year, Bent took over as controller of Premier. With her solid background in the financial well being of the company, her promotion to CFO places Premier Mounts in the position necessary to take its growth to the next level, the company says.

"In her capacity as senior financial analyst and controller, Kathy has been a valuable asset to Premier with her extensive and in-depth financial background," said Len Dozier, CEO and owner of Premier Mounts. "She will provide tremendous support in regards to the company's finances, as well as sustainable knowledge and guidance to assist in the company's future direction."

"I am honored to accept the position as CFO of Premier Mounts," said Kathy Bent. "I am eager to take on the new challenges of this role and see to the company's continued growth and success."