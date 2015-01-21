Middle Atlantic Adds C2G Solutions

C2G AV connectivity products have joined the product offerings for Middle Atlantic and Wiremold. The company’s goal is to offer integrators one place where AV infrastructure needs, from rack to room, are readily available.



The company’s goal is to offer integrators one place where AV infrastructure needs, from rack to room, are readily available.

A leader in high-performance cabling and connectivity solutions, C2G’s product offering is proven for education, corporate, healthcare, digital signage, and hospitality applications. C2G products seek to simplify connectivity and range from pre-assembled cables to application-purposed solutions including the RapidRun modular cabling system and AV Controllers.

Middle Atlantic will stock C2G products to ship quickly from its warehouse locations throughout the US and Canada, enabling a single shipment including Middle Atlantic, Wiremold, and now C2G products. AV installers and consultants will have access to full customer, sales, and technical support for the C2G product line.