Highlights From SynAudCon’s Workshop

FORT WAYNE, IN—Ninety audio professionals from around the world gathered in Fort Wayne, IN in September for the SynAudCon Audio and Acoustics for Conference System Workshop. Held at Sweetwater’s headquarters in facilities designed in part by acoustical consultant Russ Berger, who served as one of the instructors for the workshop, the workshop was a resounding success.



Other instructors included Jay Paul and Mario Maltese, who provided business tips and ideas, and taught the concepts of teleconferencing. In a surprise turn of events, Syn- AudCon founders Don and Carolyn Davis spent nearly two days with the group. Ray Rayburn also led some impromptu discussions in the evenings.

The audio manufacturing community provided DSPs, microphones, and loudspeakers to build the demo systems for the event. Manufacturers also sent personnel to contribute to discussions and answer questions specific to their products. A manufacturer panel discussion played to a full house and included Howard Kaufman, Lectrosonics; Greg Suchomel, Polycom; Dan Lynch, BSS; Jason DiCampello, ClearOne; and Matt Czyzewski, Biamp.

Kramer Establishes Education Group

HAMPTON, NJ—Kramer Electronics has established a new group devoted to the educational market within the professional AV industry. The group will work to expand the Kramer and Sierra Video product offerings, create new marketing tools to increase brand awareness, and develop more and better sales opportunities within the educational vertical market for dealers, system integrators, and OEMs.

The new group, spearheaded by Tom McCarthy, Kramer’s VP of OEM sales, and Brian Morris, sales support engineer, will address this specific vertical market of the professional AV industry. They will work closely with our Kramer and Sierra Video customers and factories to create new products and opportunities for the educational market.

“This is the third major organizational change we have made to our sales team in the past few months,” said Dave Bright, President of Kramer Electronics USA. “Previously, we announced a new group headed by Mike Lewis to concentrate on cable and room connectivity products; we also combined national sales management responsibility for both Kramer and Sierra Video branded products under Kent Cawthorne.”

MultiDyne Partners With Gepco

NEW YORK, NY—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has formed a strategic partnership with Gepco International. Gepco will launch a new line of active fiber optic transport products designed and manufactured by MultiDyne called Gepco Powered by MultiDyne and offer stocked inventory, strengthening MultiDyne’s distribution across the globe. The Gepco Powered by MultiDyne product line will initially feature six products designed to convert an electrical signal to an optical one for today’s signal requirements, over longer transmission distances, with lower total weight of cabling.

Aphex Sponsors H.E.A.R. C harity Auction

SUN VALLEY, CA—Aphex donated several of its products for an auction to benefit Hearing Education and Awareness for Rockers (H.E.A.R.). The auction was sponsored by H.E.A.R. and hosted on the foundation’s eBay store last month. On offer was an Aphex Model 204 Aural Exciter and Big Bottom signal processor, as well as two Aphex Model 454 HeadPod Headphone Amps. Proceeds of the sales benefited H.E.A.R. and its ongoing education programs promoting hearing awareness. Winners of the auction will be announced at the upcoming AES Convention.

Take 1 Celebrates 15 Years

SANTA ANA, CA—Take 1, U.S. Risk Insurance Group’s entertainment division, has marked its 15th year of service to the industry at large and 15 years of serving as the exclusive endorsed insurance provider for InfoComm members. In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the division is expanding its identity as Take 1 Insurance. It has also launched a new web portal to communicate on a daily basis with clients about policy updates, new offers, client profiles, and social networking.