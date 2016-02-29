Microsoft Surface Hub to Ship at End of 2016 Q1

Microsoft's new Surface Hub, the easy-to-use collaboration device that allows you to share content in real time during meetings, will begin shipping at the end of Quarter 1 of this year, confirmed Linda Civitillo, VP of UCC Solutions at AVI-SPL.

This 84-inch Surface Hub was delayed after its introduction last year, but Civitillo said that the product is back on track to ship in March.

"We’re really excited about it," Civitillo told SCN. "It’s a really cool tool. I think it will be absolutely fulfilling when Microsoft puts it on market."

The Microsoft Surface Hub incorporates interactive touch screen technology with its own speakers, microphone arrays, and software apps to help create the most efficient workflow possible. More importantly, Surface Hub allows users to connect to each other through Skype for Business, and share their work during meetings in real time.

"It's really beneficial with features that make sure the people in the room are more engaged in conversation and collaboration," Civitillo said. "In the past, we've had a lot of meetings talking about what we will accomplish for the next meeting, but very few are based on collaborating to get stuff done. Surface Hub is going to change that."

The Microsoft Surface Hub was developed with a number of partners in distribution, development, and resale, including AVI-SPL, Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, ALSO, Tech Data, and TD Maverick, Whitlock, CSI Collaboration Solutions, Red Thread, Atea, Bechtle, Inmac, Insight, Kelway, Misco, PCM, Telstra, AMX, and Crestron.

"It's a user-friendly walk up device that also works with a lot of other partners to have access to make it a device not only fabulous on its own, but to help our customers incorporate it into their installations," said Civitillo.