Michigan Technological University Upgrades Classroom Tech

Michigan Technological University continually works to keep its classrooms, conference rooms and distance learning centers up-to-date with the latest AV equipment. With the help of AVI Systems, Paul Raymond, the Senior Media Systems Engineer for the Media Technology Services Group at Michigan Tech, became a part of Hitachi’s OneVision program for higher education facilities to help the University stay up-to-date while staying within budget.
Michigan Technological University is a public research university and home to more than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Courses at Michigan Tech include science and technology, engineering, forestry, business and economics, mathematics, health professions and more. On campus, there are more than 100 classrooms, conference rooms and distance learning centers all complete with multi-media setups. When it comes to fitting these spaces with the proper AV equipment, Raymond turns to Hitachi and its OneVision program.
- The Hitachi OneVision program for higher education facilities provides educators with specialized pricing, enhanced service, direct access to Hitachi experts and program rewards. These rewards include offers to buy 10 projectors and get one projector free, or buy three projectors and get one lamp free. Michigan Tech became a part of Hitachi’s OneVision program in 2016.
- “The primary perk of the OneVision program that we have taken advantage of is the buy 10 projectors get one free,” says Raymond. “We’ve received three free projectors from the program already and expect to receive a fourth soon. We also appreciate the advantage of the program’s exclusive offers such as the recent buy five get one free offer on the new LP-WU6500 5000 lumen laser projector. We’re excited to advance our classroom technology forward with the laser projectors.”