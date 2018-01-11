Michigan Technological University Upgrades Classroom Tech

Michigan Technological University continually works to keep its classrooms, conference rooms and distance learning centers up-to-date with the latest AV equipment. With the help of AVI Systems, Paul Raymond, the Senior Media Systems Engineer for the Media Technology Services Group at Michigan Tech, became a part of Hitachi’s OneVision program for higher education facilities to help the University stay up-to-date while staying within budget.

Michigan Technological University is a public research university and home to more than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Courses at Michigan Tech include science and technology, engineering, forestry, business and economics, mathematics, health professions and more. On campus, there are more than 100 classrooms, conference rooms and distance learning centers all complete with multi-media setups. When it comes to fitting these spaces with the proper AV equipment, Raymond turns to Hitachi and its OneVision program.