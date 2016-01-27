Meyer Sound LEOPARD Wins NAMM TEC Award

Industry professionals have voted Meyer Sound’s LEOPARD linear sound reinforcement system as the winner of the NAMM TEC Award for Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers. Presented in Anaheim, Calif. in conjunction with the 2016 NAMM Show, this is the sixth industry accolade for LEOPARD since its debut in 2015, and the 11th TEC Award win for Meyer Sound.

“LEOPARD had already received a number of other awards, but this one is particularly significant because the TEC Awards’ open voting means that LEOPARD’s exceptional quality is widely recognized throughout the pro audio and music communities,” said Antonio Zacarias, Meyer Sound’s vice president of worldwide sales. “We’re thrilled that the LEOPARD team’s dedication has earned such overwhelming industry approval.”

Other industry recognitions for LEOPARD include a Commercial Integrator BEST Award, Sound & Video Contractor Innovative Product Award, ProSoundWeb Readers’ Choice Award, Worship Facilities New Products Award, and Pro Audio Group Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2015.

The newest and smallest member of Meyer Sound's growing LEO Family, the patent-pending LEOPARD boasts tremendous power-to-size ratio with ultra-low distortion. Each LEOPARD loudspeaker is optimized for an array of six cabinets or longer, with default low-mid array compensation for utmost simplicity out of the box.

LEOPARD’s larger sibling, the LYON linear sound reinforcement system, was the recipient of a TEC Award in 2015.

TEC Awards voting is open to prominent professional audio and music industry organizations, journals, and websites, including the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy, select NAMM members, the NAMM TEC community, the Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Broadjam.com, the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), Mix, Pro Audio Review, Pro Sound News, Electronic Musician, and Sound & Video Contractor.