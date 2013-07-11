RGB Linx Prime Matrix Switchers Now Support Audio De-embedding

The What: RGB Spectrum continues to expand the capabilities of its Linx Prime Matrix Switcher system with the introduction of the HDMI / Audio Output Card equipped with audio de-embedding.

This new card allows Linx Prime switchers to provide support for discreet audio channels and embedded HDMI audio, and enable flexible audio handling in complex installations.

The What Else: The new HDMI / Audio Card can be installed in any available output slot of a Linx Prime switcher chassis and is HDCP-compliant to ensure protection of digital content. It transmits pristine HDMI signals to display devices and decodes embedded digital audio from encrypted signal streams.

Audio is typically included as part of a source HDMI signal, such as a Blu-Ray movie, or is added to other types of video signals by external devices such as RGB Spectrum’s VIA-300 Audio Embedder. The HDMI / Audio card features two independent channels which each de-embed stereo audio from incoming signal streams. Once separated, the de-embedded audio is available on an easy-to-wire, removable terminal block as either a balanced or unbalanced analog signal.

The new audio functionality complements the Linx Prime switcher's other powerful features—color space conversion, fast switching, scaling and no HDCP source key limit constraints.

The Why: "In today's advanced multimedia applications, there are a number of reasons why audio would need to be de-embedded from HDMI signals," said Jed Deame, vice president of marketing for RGB Spectrum. "Modern ultra-thin displays may not offer audio playback. Other applications may require that audio be monitored independently of video sources, or distributed to remote locations. For these scenarios, the Linx Prime HDMI / Audio Output Card provides an ideal solution."



The Bottom Line: The card utilizes HDMI connectors and supports resolutions up to 2048 x 1152 and 1920 x 1200/60. Additional features include channel select, mute and mono settings, data reclocking, and 500mA of 5V pin power per channel for powering inline devices such as RGB Spectrum’s XtendView Fiber DVI Adapter. The HDMI audio output card, available in Q3 2013, joins CAT-Linx HDBaseT I/O cards and endpoints as the newest additions to the continually evolving Linx Prime switcher system.