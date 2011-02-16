Black Box Co-Sponsors DSE Forum

Lawrence, PA--The PRI Digital Signage End User Education Forum at the upcoming Digital Signage Expo 2011 in Las Vegas, NV will reveal how digital signage enhances the customer experience and provide objective advice on dealing with the challenges of setting up and managing a digital signage network.

The educational event, co-sponsored by Black Box and other leading digital signage providers, will be conducted by the Platt Retail Institute (PRI).

Forum participants will:

• Learn about the driving forces fueling the growth of the digital signage market.

• Understand the challenges involved in deploying and managing a digital signage market.

• Learn about effective campus communications, including case studies presented by Santa Clara University, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Illinois.

• Interact with retail digital signage users, including those from Wal-Mart, Lowe's, and Meijer, as they describe their network challenges and opportunities.

• Discover how AT&T uses marketing technology to influence the customer path to purchase.

The PRI Digital Signage End User Education Forum is offered to qualified end users at no cost. For more information and to register for the noon-6 p.m. February 22 event, click here.