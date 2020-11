ClearOne has created a dedicated support hotline for its StreamNet customers in the United Kingdom.

The toll-free number, 0-800-680-0682, is currently available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (GMT) for technical support, product orders and sales assistance with quotes, feasibility studies and design. The new line adds to the level of professional service available for ClearOne’s StreamNet residential and commercial partners.