TE Expands Touchcomputer Portfolio

TE Connectivity has introduced the Elo TouchSystems C-Series, the latest addition to its all-in-one touchcomputer portfolio for retail point-of-sale, countertop product demonstration, and customer information systems.

The new C-Series broadens TE’s Elo TouchSystems all-in-one line-up with two new screen sizes – 19-inch and 22-inch in HD widescreen format. The new C-Series features a 16:9 aspect ratio high definition widescreen display, and was designed as an expansion of the popular B-Series portfolio.

“The C-Series offers developers a rare combination of performance and choice of configuration – all wrapped into a functional, stylish and compact design,” said Bradley Verona, Elo TouchSystems product manager. “This addition to TE’s portfolio of Elo TouchSystems all-in-one touchcomputers underscores our commitment to providing touch solutions that meet any application demand in every possible environment.”

A full range of standard connectivity ports allows for integration with most legacy or new installation environments, and the support of standard, low-profile PCI-E expansion cards enables a range of customization options to meet most connectivity needs. Common peripherals, accessories and system architecture allow for a common system image between POI and POS hardware. The support of existing B-Series peripherals enable customers to leverage their current IT investments as well as allow for common/interchangeable peripherals between POI and POS systems.

The C-Series offers a choice of three touch product technologies, including: AccuTouch (Zero-Bezel Resistive), IntelliTouch Plus (Multi-touch Surface Acoustic Wave), iTouch (Zero-Bezel Surface Acoustic Wave).