USAV Holds First 2014 Integrators Meeting

- USAV, an association of professional audio-visual (ProAV) integrators, recently completed its first 2014 Integrators’ Meeting in Dallas, TX in conjunction with the National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) Business & Leadership Conference (BLC).
- The meeting focused on optimizing scheduling, operations, and controls to maximize profitability in USAV Integrator companies.
- The intense two-day meeting, prior to the kickoff of the NSCA BLC, allowed owners and executives from USAV Companies to collaborate on key issues currently facing ProAV businesses, and discuss creative approaches to improving internal systems. The meeting’s agenda was structured to help identify solutions that can be found within—key lessons that have been learned by USAV Integrators that can be shared for the benefit of others in the group.
- “USAV is a dynamic group. Everyone involved has rich business experience that makes meeting conversations incredibly relevant and beneficial,” said Joe Winkler, USAV Member and Midwest Computer Products general sales manager. “When I go back to the office after a USAV meeting, I always have a long list of ideas that I can incorporate to improve efficiencies in my business.”
- In addition to collaborative panels and in-depth discussions among members, USAV was joined by NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson, who provided an industry update, and senior vice president of InfoComm iQ John Fuchs, who rolled out a new, custom AV-iQ program for USAV Integrators.
- USAV also held elections for the group’s Dealer Advisory Council (DAC), a team of standout senior executives selected by the membership. The USAV DAC works closely with USAV management to establish USAV’s strategy and directions.
- The 2014 USAV DAC includes:
- · Chairman: Jay Myers, President, Interactive Solutions, Inc., Memphis, TN
- · Michael Boettcher, President, Advanced AV, West Chester, PA
- · Barry Goldin, COO, Unified AV Systems, Atlanta, GA
- · Jim Gratgmans, Co-Owner, ET Group, Toronto, Canada
- · Tim Hennen, Senior Vice President of Engineering, IVCi, Hauppauge, NY
- · Barry Sawayer, CEO, Trinity Video Communications, Louisville, KY
- “Unlike many industry associations, we focus on learning from each other,” said USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz. “We have a unique and highly knowledgeable team of affiliates. Rather than hoping for some outside magic, we recognize that many times, the most creative solutions come from within.”
- USAV founder and CFO Chris Whitley added, “USAV was founded on principal teamwork. We carefully select members who want to be part of the ProAV industry’s top team; the collaboration at this meeting showed the power of the USAV team.”