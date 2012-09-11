Panasonic Technology Highlighted at 2012 Political Conventions

As the national political convention season comes to an end, Panasonic Corporation of North America revealed that it was selected by both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions as a key technology provider to support their on-site and on-line activities.

The Democratic Convention, September 4-6, in Charlotte, NC, designated Panasonic the “Official Digital Professional and Consumer Camera, Projector and Signage Provider,” and the Republican Convention in Tampa, FL, named Panasonic its “Official Digital Camera and Digital Signage Provider.”

Taking center stage in technology at the Democratic National Convention, Panasonic is providing LUMIX GH2 16-Megapixel Compact System Cameras to be used for the party’s web and social media efforts during the convention. Panasonic’s 32" Class LCD displays are being used at delegate hotels and at Charlotte-area event venues for up-to-the-minute updates for convention-goers. Panasonic’s 65” and 85” Professional Plasma Displays are serving as teleprompter screens for the main stage, in television production support and as monitors for backstage functions.

Panasonic Projectors are being used in key locations at the TimeWarner Cable Arena and to display speakers and videos for those in blind-spot seats. For video production purposes, Panasonic has provided AG-HMC40 and AG-HPX250 professional HD video camcorders, plus small-to-large size production monitors, to help capture the action both inside the convention and at various events in the surrounding areas. Multiple Panasonic Toughbook computers are also assisting with technical operations management.

“It is an honor to have been selected to support these important national election events by lending high-definition video equipment to both the 2012 Democratic and Republican National Conventions,” said Peter M. Fannon, vice president of corporate and government affairs, Panasonic Corporation of North America. “Panasonic is pleased to be involved again, as we have been in past conventions, and we have provided our latest video equipment to help the convention planners meet their goals.”

For the Republican National Convention, Panasonic made available LUMIX GH2 16-Megapixel Compact System Cameras and TS4 12.1-Megapixel Digital Cameras, as well as HC-X900 and HC-X900M HD Camcorders, to support website content and social media for the party in addition to capturing convention stills. To support the convention’s video production, Panasonic provided the AG-HPX250 P2 Handheld Camcorder which captured time-lapse video of the Tampa Bay Times Arena from the convention’s build-out through its final night, which can be viewed online at www.gopconvention2012.com.

In a “first” for a national political convention, the producers of the Republican National Convention also captured key moments in Full-HD 3D for the GOP’s archives, using Panasonic’s AG-3DP1 Integrated Twin-Lens 3D P2 HD Camcorder and the HDC-Z10000 Twin-lens 2D/3D Handheld Camcorder.