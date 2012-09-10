Stagetec to Roll Out NEXUS Dante Interface

Showcased for the first time at this year’s Prolight & Sound in Frankfurt, Germany, the Dante interface module for NEXUS audio network system will be available starting in October.

The new XDIP board connects NEXUS to networks running Audinate’s Dante, which enables powerful audio and media networks to be created on existing standard Ethernet infrastructure using TCP / IP. The module is equipped with FPGA sampling rate converters and supports up to 64 bidirectional audio channels with different sampling rates. XDIP is fully compatible with Dante’s unique plug and play network integration with automatic device discovery and system configuration and complies with the emerging AVB standard.

A virtual driver for sound cards connects any PC to a Dante network. Thus, for example, a DAW may be plugged into NEXUS without the need for additional hardware.