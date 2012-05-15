Scala Integrates Content Manager with Polycom RealPresence

At Streaming Media East, Scala, Inc. announced integration between Polycom RealPresence Media Manager and the Scala Content Manager digital signage platform.

The platform integration delivers video files from the Polycom enterprise video content management system to the Scala Content Manager based on user-defined rules and decisions, made within Polycom RealPresence Media Manager. The combination transmits metadata from Polycom to Scala Content Manager, enabling the Scala system to control content distribution and management across a digital signage network.

“We are privileged to partner with Polycom and have our best-in-class Content Manager platform for digital signage become Polycom-ready,” said Oscar Elizaga, Scala senior vice president, Americas. “We believe the integration of Scala with Polycom's enterprise video content management system will bring unparalleled benefits to our clients and reinforce the leadership position of both companies in delivering innovative solutions that help companies command attention.”

The Scala software platform drives content creation, management and distribution in digital signage networks. The software helps organizations reach large audiences in very targeted ways – at critical places such as points of decision and points of sale. With Scala software, organizations can transform markets by delivering personalized, memorable encounters with digital signage wherever consumers or employees are located.