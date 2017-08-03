McCann Systems Appoints Michael Johnson to Charlotte Team

McCann Systems has appointed Michael Johnson as senior account executive. He joins the Charlotte, NC team as the firm works to strengthen its regional footprint.

Michael Johnson

“I was attracted to McCann’s reputation for quality and innovation, as well as their global reach,” Johnson said. “It’s an opportunity to cultivate relationships with legacy clients while helping develop the region as part of the national expansion.”

Johnson joins McCann Systems with more than a decade of audiovisual and information technology experience and is an InfoComm International Certified Technology Specialist (CTS). Most recently, Johnson led his team in pioneering system strategies for portable deployments. His technical expertise helped bring innovative audiovisual solutions to Fortune 500 clientele across several verticals.

“I intend to tap into my strength in experiential marketing to help create that ‘wow factor’ that McCann Systems is known for,” Johnson said. “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective and extensive AV/IT experience into these outside-of-the-box opportunities.”

The Charlotte regional office is the latest to open as part of the firm’s national growth campaign. In recent years, McCann Systems has opened offices in Boston, MA, in Wallingford, CT, and also relocated its corporate headquarters to the historic Bell Works site in Holmdel, NJ. Additional regional offices are located in Edison, NJ, St. Louis, MO, and Las Vegas, NV.