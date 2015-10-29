MaxMedia New Executive Creative Director

MaxMedia has appointed Matt Rollins, formerly at Atlanta design firm Iconologic, as Executive Creative Director of the company.



Matt Rollins, newly appointed executive creative director of MaxMedia

Rollins has over 20 years experience directing cross-disciplinary teams. He has worked with brands including Coca-Cola, IBM and the International Olympic Committee. At MaxMedia, Rollins will provide creative direction for the company’s retail experience work and how these environments can influence the moment of purchase and growth of ‘brand love’. His team will focus on integrating branding efforts for MaxMedia clients.

Rollins worked for the Olympic Committee for a decade and served as design director for the Torino 2006 Olympic Winter Games developing corporate sponsorship campaigns. He worked to evolve the International Olympic Committee brand and enlivened the Olympic experience for athletes, spectators, host cities, countries, and the global audience.

“Every experience we design adds to an over-arching brand story that people internalize. We want those experiences to delight, motivate, and ultimately connect people more closely to a brand,” said Rollins.