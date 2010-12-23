Symetrix Marks 23rd Year With Toys For Tots

Mountlake Terrace, WA--Symetrix is honored to be part of the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys each year to distribute as Christmas gifts to needy children in our community. We are very grateful to our business partners, employees, family and friends who have generously contributed over the years and made this year's 23rd annual campaign a great success.

Reflecting on the outpouring of gifts, Julie Ogden, Symetrix COO and organizer of the campaign, said, "I love to imagine the joy of one small child opening a present on Christmas morning. Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without Toys for Tots for so many young people."