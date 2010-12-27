PharmaChoice Taps ScreenScape

PharmaChoice, the Canadian retail pharmacy network, has announced it has selected ScreenScape as platform provider for a new community-based digital signage network.

"After a customer-centric evaluation of various digital signage offerings we have chosen to work with the leading community-based platform provider ScreenScape" states Calvin LeRoux, CEO of PharmaChoice. "The community-based approach and overall simplicity of the ScreenScape model is a key differentiator for us. Our independent pharmacy owners have a special need to educate and inform their customers and this technology helps Pharmachoice members, both individually and as a co-operative network, to communicate more effectively to customers while they are on site visiting any one of our stores."

ScreenScape is a fast growing location-based digital signage network that now counts several pharmacy chains among its members. Based in Dartmouth, NS, PharmaChoice is a member-owned co-operative with 300 independently owned pharmacies nationally. Phase one of the deployment will begin immediately and focus on pharmacies in Eastern Canada.

"Our owners can now use ScreenScape to build their own localized health information service" LeRoux adds, "and at the same time PharmaChoice, acting as a group, has the ability to coordinate the distribution of content across our entire network. We see this network as a fantastic opportunity to promote the Option+ brand and our Perks reward program. Our partners see it as an opportunity for them to speak directly to PharmaChoice customers at the store level. The end result is a simple community-oriented media experience which we can deliver cost-effectively not just to our stores but also to neighboring health clinics and other members of the ScreenScape Community."

Mark Hemphill, Founder and Chief Product Officer of ScreenScape Networks stated, "The power and flexibility of ScreenScape has never been so obvious as in the PharmaChoice example. There is no question that place-based media offers pharmacies a compelling opportunity to enhance the customer experience both at the pharmacy counter and the retail checkout. However, what’s particularly unique here is how PharmaChoice, a member-owned cooperative, has used our community-based platform to take advantage of their strategic role in the value chain while keeping the priorities of their organization in balance."



ScreenScape is a community-based digital signage network based on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model, For more information:

http://screenscape.net