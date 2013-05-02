d&b ArrayCalc V7

"InfoComm never ceases to amaze,” said d&b marketing manager Roger Keim. “Easily the largest annual event for the AV presentation industry professional, for d&b audiotechnik it's a great platform to introduce people to the advances we are making in providing a great listening experience."

d&b's new ArrayCalc V7 acoustic modeling softwareEmphasizing just why the 'Comm' in InfoComm is important to d&b, Keim continued, "It's about hearing as well as seeing. Audio might not be as glossy as the video displays, but without good sound a picture only tells part of the story. We are demonstrating new products and will be hosting presentations on how to apply them."

Product demonstrations commence at 11:00 am on June 11 in the d&b demo lounge (W204A) and run throughout the exhibition. On the show floor, d&b is located at booth 1027.

Products from the d&b White and Black ranges will be on display, along with two stations on the booth where the d&b new ArrayCalc V7 acoustic modeling software will be shown along with a functioning R1/R70 remote system control setup.

"White is aimed squarely at system integrators," explained Keim. "The 10AL small format line array, introduced only last year, is already proving extremely popular for our clients around the world. For the entertainment professional the Black is a physically more robust product range designed for speed of rigging and resilience in touring environments." Elements from the V, T and E-Series from the Black range will also be on display.