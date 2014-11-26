Matrox PowerDesk Software Turns 20

Matrox Graphics celebrated the 20th anniversary of its core desktop management software Matrox PowerDesk, this month. The software lets users of Matrox graphics cards, external multi-display adapters, and display wall products easily configure and manage multi-monitor setups. The latest products to include PowerDesk are the new Matrox C-Series cards—C420, the world’s fastest fanless quad-output card, and C680, a high-performance six-head card with board-to-board framelock.



PowerDesk is designed to provide superior stability and ease of use. It includes a comprehensive set of tools to control a wide array of configurations including stretched or independent desktops, clone mode, pivot, bezel management, and edge overlap. Advanced features such as drag & drop functionality and unattended install simplify multi-display configuration management and shorten set-up times for single- and multi-system deployments. A PowerDesk API is available to third-party software developers and OEMs who wish to incorporate PowerDesk features into their own applications.

“In the early 90s Matrox led the industry by inventing the first graphics processor capable of supporting multiple monitors, addressing a major productivity hurdle by expanding the amount of information that could be viewed at one time. With that innovation came another major breakthrough, Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software, which let users easily customize their multi-display setups,” said David Chiappini, VP R&D, Matrox Graphics. “That software has evolved into a formidable asset over time and is an important component sought by IT administrators, AV integrators and industrial system builders when upgrading corporate PCs, installing display walls and specifying multi-display cards.”