Matrox Monarch HDX Dev Tools Integrate Streaming and Recording Capabilities

Matrox Video is now shipping Monarch HDX Dev Tools, designed to allow network- or cloud-based video management platform developers, A/V integrators, and value-added resellers to harness the streaming and recording capabilities of Monarch HDX H.264 encoding appliances from within their own custom environments.

Monarch HDX Dev Tools include automatic configuration methods and the Monarch HDX Control API. The automatic configuration methods can be used to set all Monarch HDX encoding and destination parameters by simply loading an XML configuration file or instructing the device to retrieve configuration information from a URL at boot-up. Monarch HDX Control API is an HTTP-based API that lets developers create their own control software to start and stop encoding, set bitrates and destinations, and get the status of a Monarch HDX device.



"The powerful Monarch HDX Dev Tools let organizations such as CDNs and schools easily offer a unified, consistent, and branded user experience," said Dan Maloney, technical marketing manager at Matrox Video. "Individual users need not interact directly with the Monarch HDX Command Center web UI, which can simplify enterprise-level and centrally administered deployments."



Monarch HDX Dev Tools will be demonstrated at IBC2015 in Amsterdam from Sept. 11-15 at stand 7.B29. Matrox Monarch HDX Dev Tools is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers.