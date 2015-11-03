Matrox Maevex Encoder and Decoders in Oslo Metro

Clear Channel Norway has installed Matrox Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders in three stations of the Oslo metro system that transmit advertising content on 176 digital screens. Maevex encoders and decoders output Full HD 1080p60 video and audio over standard IP networks.

Clear Channel Norway installed Matrox Maevex encoders and decoders into three station in their Oslo metro system

The 65-inch screens span three metro stations and provide advertising to 80 million annual commuters in Oslo. Clear Channel Norway initially installed local media players in neighboring machine rooms with HDMI extenders, but discovered regular power shutdowns that left the screens blank even after connections had been re-established.

Clear Channel changed to Matrox Maevex Encoders and Decoders because of their ability to offer remote video and audio extension at user-defined bitrates between 100Kbps and 25Mbps, enabling multiple streams on both 100Mb and 1000Mb standard networks.

Using Matrox PowerStream software, Clear Channel can oversee and manage each encoder and decoder. Content is created with Mermaid digital signage software and placed onto a PC player in the remote operations center. Maevex AV-over-IP platform captures, encodes, and streams the signal for decode and display on remote digital signage screens within each metro location.

“We feel very strongly that the solutions Matrox produces cannot be compared to home office or consumer products and meet a high grade of industrial standard. Matrox products are built to last,” said Jonas Michael, Head of Digital Development and Operations at Clear Channel Norway.

Clear Channel also has plans to use its setup in an additional seven stations and have integrated Maevex hardware and PowerStream software on three Oslo Ferries passenger ships and are in the process of adding it to six airports across the country.