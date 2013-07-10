Digital Signage Expo Call for Speakers

Network operators, ad agency executives and brand marketers– and their technology partners– willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences, are being encouraged by the Digital Signage Expo to submit proposals for sessions at DSE in Las Vegas. DSE offers the world's largest education program for the digital signage industry, and their Call for Speakers is now open. Deadline to submit proposals for consideration is August 2nd, 2013.

DSE has entrusted the programming for its seminar program and several of its pre-show events to educational committees representing a cross-section of digital signage and digital place-based network industry interests. These individuals have volunteered their time to help develop a high-quality professional education program for their peers, including recommending the topics listed below for inclusion on the DSE 2014 educational program. Before submitting your proposal, please review both the topics listed below and the guidelines on the Call for Proposals form. Following the instructions on the form and providing the requested information will ensure a fair review of your proposal.