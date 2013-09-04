Vutec Welcomes Vanessa Sayen as Marketing Manager

- Vutec Corporation, a global leader and manufacturer of hi-performance projection screens and AV accessories, announced that Vanessa Sayen has joined the company as the new marketing manager.
- Vanessa has over 13 years of experience in the industry and brings with her instrumental skills that will magnify Vutec’s market presence.
- "Vanessa is a wonderful addition to our team," said Dan Drook, National Sales Manager of Vutec Corporation. "Her knowledge of the industry and passion are critical components to our strategic management of communications, market growth and product placement and development."