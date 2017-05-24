Martin Audio to Introduce LE Series Stage Monitors

The What: Martin Audio (booth 6743, demo room W224D) will introduce its LE range of stage monitors at InfoComm.

The What Else: With compact enclosures and the same Coaxial Differential Dispersion drivers as the CDD-LIVE range, the new LE Series monitors are designed to provide sound that cuts through the mix with a coverage pattern that allows performers greater freedom of movement compared to conventional monitors. Instead of the typical “hot-spot,” they produce a near-rectangular coverage pattern over a listening plane at head height—with a wide horizontal coverage close to the monitor that reduces gradually as distance increases to maintain consistent SPL and tonal balance.

“Professional and affordable, the latest LE Series puts great sound, optimized coverage, and the very latest in innovative monitor technology literally at your feet,” said James King, marketing director.

The Bottom Line: Both the LE100 (1x12-inch LF) and the LE200 (1x15-inch LF) are designed for a wide range of users and applications, from up-and-coming bands and regional rental houses, to corporate AV events, HoW, and fixed installations.