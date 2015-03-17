Martin Audio Drives Entertainment at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

In addition to a complete selection of pit and table games, slot machines, restaurants, spa, pool, and other amenities, the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort boasts the sixth largest concert auditorium in Michigan. Soaring Eagle books an eclectic lineup during the year, including comedians Chris Tucker, Kathy Griffin, Steve Martin, and Martin Short with the Steep Canyon Rangers, rock acts such as Grand Funk Railroad and The Guess Who, and country artists Clint Black and Loretta Lynn.

To keep audio quality and output up to pace with the national acts, the casino recently purchased twenty Martin Audio LE2100 three-way, high power, differential dispersion stage monitors, plus four XD15 high power speakers and four DSX powered subwoofers for sidefills.

Known simply as the Entertainment Hall, the theater seats 3260 with a total capacity of 3285, according to production manager Henry Kubin. “The room was originally a bingo hall that’s been converted into a showroom that’s 250 feet wide by 110 feet deep,” he said. “There’s a rake to the room with four feet of slope, and a mid stage wall with the proscenium 20 feet from the downstage lip.”

Asked about the speakers, Henry responds, “I really like them. I’ve heard literally hundreds of different speakers because we do sixty national acts a year here, and the Martin Audio speakers are my favorite. Love the sidefill speakers, they’re high output but they don’t hurt your ears, and the coverage is awesome.

“For monitors, I was looking for a 2 x 12 box because of the wide dispersion, and Martin Audio was one of the few companies offering a high-output 2 x 12 stage monitor. They are beautiful-sounding monitors and give us high gain before feedback, a critically important factor for our shows. When we do R&B acts it’s usually a big test of whether the monitors can hold up or not, and for the Keith Sweat with Mint Condition show, we used 19 of the 20 Martin Audio LE2100s and they passed with flying colors!”

