Martin Audio Appoints New Operations Director and Product Manager

As part of an ongoing process of preparing for the next wave of growth, Martin Audio has recently made two new strategic hires.



Bash Akhtar, Martin Audio



First, Bash Akhtar has joined Martin Audio as operations director. He has previously served as operations and manufacturing director of RLC Callender, Smiths Detection, and Harmonic Inc. Bash has earned a Fellowship in Manufacturing Management from Cranfield University and is a manufacturing systems engineer from the University of Hertfordshire.

David Morbey has joined as the company’s first dedicated product manager. He has previously served as global product marketing manager at D&M Professional.

Commenting on the hires, James King, director of marketing, said, “We’re delighted to have Bash and David join us as we continue to build a world class team. Their expertise will enable us to further grow the business and support our customer base.

Alan Josey, Martin Audio



“Bash comes to us with a wealth of operational experience and knowledge from a variety of industries and I look forward to his leadership in creating a world class manufacturing facility right here in High Wycombe. David will bring new discipline to product development and life-cycle management, alongside developing deeper insights to application opportunities that will lay the path for a better defined and even more successful product line up.”These two new hires are in addition to a number of other recent recruits: Andy Weingaertner has beefed up sales in EMEA; Robin Dibble has come in to bolster the product support engineer team; Alan Josey has been confirmed as the new finance director, strengthening the management team with over 20 years’ experience of domestic and international manufacturing and engineering businesses; Carl Davies has joined as junior mechanical design engineer, strengthening the mechanical design team to three, and Nicole Thorne has supplemented the North American team in sales admin support.