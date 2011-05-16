Discover Video Introduces H.264 HD Multimedia Encoder

Discover Video has unveiled the Discover Video Multimedia Encoder (DVME) with full high definition streaming.

The DVME is a live video encoder that delivers live multimedia video using H.264, Flash, Windows Media, and MPEG-2. The DVME is able to stream and record in multiple formats simultaneously.

"DVME is a high performance HD encoder for any PC," said Rich Mavrogeanes, founder of Discover Video and VBrick Systems. "But DVME goes beyond camera video and allows you to stream and capture your full motion desktop, external xVGA sources, and live video streaming sources."