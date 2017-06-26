Marshall Electronics Introduces 4K PTZ Camera at InfoComm

The What: Marshall Electronics demonstrated the CV612HT-4K, a 4K PTZ HDBaseT/HDMI camera with wide range of view at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The CV612HT-4K is built around a 4K UHD 9-megapixel 1/2.8-inch sensor with durable and smooth simultaneous pan-tilt-zoom operation. One Cat-5e/6 cable carries PoE (48V), uncompressed 4K video, and command control to the camera. Remote operation and control using common protocols such as RS-232 make it compatible with most integrated control systems. In addition, broadcast-adjustable settings such as white balance, exposure, iris, gamma, gain, black level, and other operational adjustments create tremendous flexibility of use.

The Bottom Line: The CV612HT-4K’s high resolution, zoom, and connectivity options make it well suited for a range of uses, including corporate, courtroom, education, worship, healthcare, medical, government, entertainment, and a variety of broadcast studio workflows.