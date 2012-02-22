SCN March 2012 Online Index

BlogBits | by Todd McCandless
James Beckham of Audio-Video Corporation was a professional percussionist and music instructor before going into the electronics business. He has a bachelor's in music education and a master's in music in theory and composition from Texas Tech. He was a band director for two years in Texas public schools before going into university teaching. He taught music at Western Michigan University, Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and at West Texas A&M University for 8 1/2 years. At the university level, Beckham taught upper-level theory courses (theory, composition, orchestration, form, and analysis), and he was a band director and arranger.
Beckham has played with artists such as Cher, Glen Campbell, Tony Bennett, and the Moody Blues. He was principal percussionist of the Amerillo Symphony for 29 years. He continues to play timpani and percussion for Amarillo Opera productions, as well as at First Baptist Church in Amarillo. Broadmen Press has published a number of Beckham's instrumental and vocal arrangements.He has also done various contract orchestral arrangements played by the Lubbock and Amarillo Symphonies.
