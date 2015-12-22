Mall Interactive Video Wall is First in the Baltic States

The center of the Ozas shopping center in Vilinius now has a 3 x 3 video wall right under the giant Christmas tree marking the first and largest interactive video wall in the Baltic States. The video wall is installed by Hansab’s digital signage and enriched by DOOHapps’ AppStore with interactive games. The shoppers play and at the same time the tenants’ messages and promotions are advertised. The mall’s marketing team can personalize these games with the shops their logos, images, videos and promotions. It enables them to reproduce their current online campaigns in the physical store, while measuring and analyzing all interactions.



The center of the Ozas shopping center in Vilinius now has a 3 x 3 video wall right under the giant Christmas tree marking the first and largest interactive video wall in the Baltic States. This is digital signage applied as a full interactive marketing medium for both visitors and the Ozas Marketing Team. It runs smart online marketing campaigns aimed at increasing the customer experience and loyalty. Going to Ozas is a day out that combines shopping, entertainment, fun and social interaction.

“We make sure that our visitors enjoy a day out at the Ozas shopping center,” said Geda Korsakienė, Ozas’ Shopping Center Marketing Manager, “We like to spoil our visitors with fun and rewards. This interactive game video wall is just the perfect way to do that.”

Hansab sees it as a next step in the transition to in-store communication. Having installed video walls in shopping centers, Hansab’s digital signage expert Dovydas Stukas is convinced that they will all transform into interactive experiences.

“The effect is striking: compared to regular video walls, the number of people around this large game screen is incomparable. At the same time our customers can easily upload and personalize the content, just like a regular digital signage content management system does. The templates in the DOOHapps AppStore help our retail customers to go interactive without a high cost or specialized knowledge,” said Mr. Dovydas Stukas.

DOOHapps has the world’s first AppStore for interactive games and experiences aimed at digital signage displays.