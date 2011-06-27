InfoComm And SCN Announce Award Winners

- At InfoComm 2011, InfoComm and Systems Contractor News presented awards to the winners of the InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards.
The winners are as follows:
Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation
Crestron MC3 3-Series
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
Middle Atlantic Products C5 Series Credenza Rack
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Chief Thinstall TS525T
Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector
projectiondesign F35 wqxga
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product (TIE)
ClockAudio CRM-100-RF and CRM-102-RF
Premier Mounts SHLF-VE
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
Meyer Sound MINA Compact Curvilinear Array
Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
SpinetiX HMP200
Most Innovative Video Display Product
Sharp PN-V601 LCD Video Wall Monitor
Most Innovative Video Processing Product
Crestron DM-RMC-200-C
Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product
Extron PowerCage 1600
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Da-Lite Screen Company Large Dual Masking Electrol
Most Innovative Audio Console
Avid VENUE SC48
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Tripp Lite SRCOOL12k Self-Contained Portable AC Unit