InfoComm And SCN Announce Award Winners

  • At InfoComm 2011, InfoComm and Systems Contractor News presented awards to the winners of the InfoComm/Systems Contractor News Installation Product Awards.

The winners are as follows:

Most Innovative Control Product For Commercial Installation
Crestron MC3 3-Series

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
Middle Atlantic Products C5 Series Credenza Rack

Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Chief Thinstall TS525T

Most Innovative Install-Grade Video Projector
projectiondesign F35 wqxga

Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product (TIE)
ClockAudio CRM-100-RF and CRM-102-RF
Premier Mounts SHLF-VE

Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
Meyer Sound MINA Compact Curvilinear Array

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product
SpinetiX HMP200

Most Innovative Video Display Product
Sharp PN-V601 LCD Video Wall Monitor

Most Innovative Video Processing Product
Crestron DM-RMC-200-C

Most Innovative Video Distribution or Switching Product
Extron PowerCage 1600

Most Innovative Projection Screen
Da-Lite Screen Company Large Dual Masking Electrol

Most Innovative Audio Console
Avid VENUE SC48

Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Tripp Lite SRCOOL12k Self-Contained Portable AC Unit