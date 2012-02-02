DSE Offers Content University Seminar

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new Content University Seminar Program and Hands-On Content Workshops designed specifically to help those who are now managing and operating Place-Based or Out-of-Home networks develop successful content strategies and improve their content creation.

DSE’s Content University Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas March 7-8, 2012, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for network operators of both revenue- and non-revenue generating systems and digital signage (DS) end-users responsible for programming their in-house systems. This educational track will not only offer guidance in sourcing content, but it will also provide examples of creative solutions and outline a strategy for programming network content.

Topics to be covered include:

* How to Source Content for Your Digital Signage Network

* Digital Signage Content Lightning Round

* A New Language to Connect People & Places

* Building Dynamic Playlists – How to Bring Fresh, Relevant Content to Your Audience

DSE’s Hands-On Content Workshops, half-day programs on March 6, will feature ideas and inspiration from a faculty of well-known content creators who will focus instruction on content creation for Retail, Restaurants, Banks and Corporate Communications.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “Providing content that is compelling and relevant is an ongoing challenge for every type of network operator and DSE’s Content University curriculum and Hands-On Content Workshops are designed to help attendees develop a realistic and successful strategy to create, source and manage messaging that is most relevant to their audiences.”

Registration for DSE’s Content University Seminar Program or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.