Mad Systems Acquires Orlando-Based LehmanAVC



Tricia Rodriguez(left) of Mad Systems and Eric Lehman or LehmanAVC Mad Systems has acquired LehmanAVC in an agreement between the two companies. This acquisition forms a technology company specializing in AV and the development of sensor based and electro-mechanical interactives with a presence on both the East and the West Coast of the U.S. Mad Systems will now be able to provide East Coast based architects, designers, consultants, and fabricators with AV design and installation support from a local source.

"Mad Systems is a boutique technology company with a great reputation providing unique and creative technology solutions to its clients for many years,” said Eric Lehman of LehmanAVC. “We have been discussing the type of opportunities this would provide for both our companies for some time now. Mad's unique nature combined with our knowledge of the markets will allow us to grow. Better accessibility to both coasts will enable us to increase our market share. Not only that - this is an opportunity to work with friends and continue to build a great company to make it even better."

Mad Systems, with offices in Orange, California and Beijing, China has a 20-year background in the technology market mostly specializing in audio, video and interactive exhibits and systems. They have designed and installed numerous systems around the world, including major museums, visitor centers, theaters, and corporate VIP visitor and welcome centers.

￼LehmanAVC, with its Orlando based presence, has extensive knowledge of the national and international theme park and related technology markets. With this acquisition, LehmanAVC will bring extensive technical knowledge, project management and marketing and sales skills to the team.

"LehmanAVC's background, technical know- how, and extensive experience will enhance Mad Systems' market knowledge and capabilities,” said Tricia Rodriguez, president of Mad Systems. “Having a permanent presence on the East Coast will increase our reach, and help us to serve our market even better. Together we'll be able to provide our clients with innovative designs, cost-effective solutions and installation, and local support that will further enhance Mad Systems' position in the market. LehmanAVC's clients will continue to work with Eric Lehman supported by Mad Systems on design, development, installation and maintenance."

Eric Lehman added, “Our combined knowledge and drive will allow Mad Systems further growth - and we're excited to be working with a great team and good friends to provide our clients with that special touch of Mad Magic.”