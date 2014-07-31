LynTec Relay Panels Power North Carolina House of Worship

The Refuge, a house of worship based in Kannapolis, NC, installed LynTec's RPCR relay panels as part of its state-of-the-art sound and light systems that turn sermons, concerts, and other church events into immersive audience experiences. LynTec is a manufacturer of customized electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Featuring remote control capabilities, LynTec's RPCR-48 and RPCR-24 provide remote sequencing capabilities to the house of worship's light and audio systems, without the need to redesign the church's current system.

