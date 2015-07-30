LynTec Names Dan Nguyen VP of Engineering

LynTec, a manufacturer of customized electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, has promoted Dan Nguyen to vice president of engineering.

Nguyen was formerly the design engineer and chief architect of LynTec's patent-pending Remote Power Control (RPC) platform for the company's motorized circuit breaker and relay electrical control panels.



"In recognition of his dedicated service and contribution to the company, we could think of no better choice for our vice president of engineering position," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Dan has been instrumental in developing and designing our award-winning power control panels and a main reason for our rapid growth. We're expecting even more great things from Dan in the future as LynTec continues to innovate toward more products that offer seamless setups, powerful control, and ease of use."



In 2007, Nguyen came to LynTec to develop an IP-based power control platform for the company's catalog of motorized circuit breaker and relay electrical control panels, now known as the RPC controller. This includes the incorporation of a web server directly into the controller, allowing it to instantly communicate with browser-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, or PCs — making the RPC the easiest unit to set up, control, and operate in the power control industry.



Nguyen is also the chief architect of patent-pending technology that enables the RPC to interoperate with multiple control protocols simultaneously. This capability allowed LynTec to manufacture the first power control platform that could control audio, video, and lighting systems from the same platform. As a result, the multiple-protocol innovation catalyzed the company's rapid expansion into the lighting control marketplace with the inclusion of DMX 512 and sACN standards.



"I'm very excited to begin my new role in the company," said Nguyen. "The leaps in innovative power control that our team has achieved is just the tip of the iceberg. I look forward to many more years of developing cutting-edge solutions for both LynTec and our first-rate network of integrators and customers."



Specialized in product development, embedded designs, testing, and production, Nguyen brings more than 20 years of experience in electrical and hardware engineering to his new role. Prior to joining LynTec, he co-founded Winnitech Digital Systems and served as that company's senior hardware engineer. Nguyen holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University.