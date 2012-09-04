FSR Releases Product Guide

FSR has released its latest Price Guide featuring dozens of new products offered at competitive price points.

The Guide includes the company’s new and comprehensive series of HDMI products, secure iPad holders and chargers, and poke-though floor boxes.

“Our economy and our industry are recovering,” said Jan Sandri, president, FSR, ”and we want to do our part to help the recovery by holding our prices. The price of everything else seems to be going up and we want to help out by not doing the same.”

FSR’s comprehensive array of AV products has been significantly augmented. Expanded offerings take aim at professional installations requiring HDMI support with the recently launched Digital Video series comprised of high bandwidth HDMI extenders, switchers, scalars and distribution amplifiers. The company is also supporting the proliferation of tablet use for digital signage applications with an easy-to-install enclosure that provides housing for iPads, and a PoE to USB charger that offers a power option for the enclosure. A new line of poke-through floor boxes offers solutions for both concrete and fire-rated floors.

The new Price Guide is available in paper, PDF, Excel and eZip formats. To request a copy, contact FSR at (800) 332-3771, or send an email to sales@fsrinc.com for more information.