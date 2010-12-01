SCN January 2011 Online Index

Whose Band Was This?

Steve Olszewski, vice president of Dimensional Communications and Stealth Acoustics played in several bands in the 1970s and ’80s, and continues to write and play music today. Note the vintage “Black Beauty” Les Paul, which Olszewski regretfully sold long ago.

News | Almo Adds ZeeVee

News | AMX Digital Signage TCO Calculator

News | Audio-Technica Opens Plant In Japan | Introduce Yourself In Japanese

News | AV Technology Magazine Scholarship

News | Biamp Training BICSI and InfoComm Certified

News | Crestron | Eagles Program PDF

News | Display Search | Gen 8 Fabs

News | NAMM To Host Inaugural Celebrity Jam

News | Presentation Switchers Launch

News | Symetrix At Yahoo! Broadcast

Green AV | InfoComm Poster



People | Tech Tales | Survival Materials | Extended Edit

People | Tech Tales | Community Auto Club Speedway Video

People | Tech Tales | Community Continental Air Show Productions Video

People | Inventor Profile | Lectrosonics Factory Tour Blog by Kirsten Nelson

People | Inventor Profile | Video Interview with Lectrosonics’ Karl Winkler

People | The Way They See It | Mackie Video

People | Newsmakers

Business | UC | NSCA MIB on Audio & Video Teleconferencing/Telepresence Market

Business | UC | Polycom ROI Calculator

Business | Temp Talk | Strategic Partnerships

Snapshots | AV Merit Badge | Historic Fort Snelling

Snapshots | What’s Cooking | Lanier Charter Academy At The Oaks | Vendor Comments

Snapshots | DCPA | Behind the Scenes of Bram Stoker’s Dracula Video



Technology | Loudspeakers | 2011 NAMM Show January 13-16 | Take It To 11 | Video

Technology | Loudspeakers | 2011 NAMM Show January 13-16 | Directory

Technology | Loudspeakers | NAMM Artist Appearances

Technology | Loudspeakers | About NAMM

Technology | Equipment Racks | Middle Atlantic Products’ Cable Management Guide

Viewpoint | Recession | InfoComm October Economic Snapshot Survey PDF