LUMNIEX to Offer Free Technical Presentation at InfoComm

InfoComm 2015 attendees are invited to participate in a free technical presentation by LUMINEX Network Intelligence. The goal of the presentation is to demystify the subject of AV-and-lighting-over-IP, and will offer guests an opportunity to explore the challenges, the protocols, and new standards. It will be held June 16, 2015, from 1–3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Orlando’s Meeting Room Discovery 48 on the mezzanine level.

“We have given many technical presentations on this subject in the last few years,” said Hugo Larin, LUMINEX’s director for America. “Participants are always glad they attended: they come out of the sessions with a level of confidence for making system-design decisions like never before. They realize that they can tackle IT conversations and understand the requirements.”

The agenda for the presentation covers some networking basics, such as switch differences and requirements for time sensitive/real-time networks. There will be an overview of the protocols and the realities of new standards: AES67, Art-Net, ETCNet3, sACN, AVB, MA Net, Dante, Q-LAN, and more.

While the majority of the presentation is educational, LUMINEX will also show how its GigaCore family of ethernet switches manages industry networks.