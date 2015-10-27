Luminex Joins Ravenna Partner Community

Luminex Network Intelligence has joined the Ravenna partner community under the leadership of ALC NetworX GmbH, Munich. Ravenna is an open-technology standard for the real-time transport of audio and other media data in IP-based network environments. Luminex manufactures AV-managed Ethernet switches for the broadcast, commercial and entertainment industries.

“By joining the Ravenna partner community, Luminex has taken another step forward in supporting standards-based signal transport,” said Hugo Larin, national director, America, at Luminex. “Ravenna’s open technology approach based on existing IT standards and its full AES67 compatibility are key factors in making it a preferred solution for audio over IP transport.”



Andreas Hildebrand, senior product manager of ALC NetworX, said, “We are delighted to see IT equipment manufacturers picking up on the specific network requirements of high-performance, audio-over-IP solutions like Ravenna. The pre-configured Luminex GigaCore switches, with their easy-to-use management GUI, are a perfect example of how to simplify the otherwise complex setup procedures.”



Introduced at IBC 2010, Pavenna operates on most existing network infrastructures using standard networking technology. Its performance and capacity scale with network performance; it offers low latency, full signal transparency and high reliability. Ravenna can be applied to in-house signal distribution for broadcasting and other fixed installations, live event venues, and inter-studio links.



Luminex’s new firmware release, GigaCore 2.1.0, includes IEEE 1588 PTPv2 (Precision Time Protocol) support needed for AES67.



“The IEEE PTPv2 support enables GigaCore switches to be part of the clock domain when using time-sensitive sound protocols, such as AES67 or Ravenna,” said Larin. “PTP implementation exemplifies the philosophy of the GigaCore switch: a very simple interface for users to select the mode they wish to use.”