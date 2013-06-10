LUMINEX Joins AVnu Alliance Promoting Adoption of IEEE 802.1 AVB Standards

LUMINEX Network Intelligence has joined the AVnu Alliance, the Beaverton, OR-based industry consortium that certifies IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability. LUMINEX is a Belgium-based developer of lighting control, pro audio and video data distribution equipment for the entertainment industry.

AVnu Alliance's Promoter members will write compliance and interoperability test guidelines, designed for the 802.1 AVB specifications, for bridge and endpoint products to undergo and then beAVnu certified.

As an AVnu Alliance Adopter member, LUMINEX will have access to those completed test plans; it will also be eligible to have its products enter certification in an AVnu Alliance-approved test lab and participate in AVnu Alliance-hosted plug-fests.