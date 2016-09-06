Lumens Introduces the VC-B20UA HD PTZ USB Camera and Speakerphone Kit

VC-B20UA HD PTZ USB CameraThe What: The Lumens Integration VC-B20UA HD PTZ USB camera along with a speakerphone kit supports USB 3.0 for non-compressed and no latency 1080p/60pfs video. The kit comes with a Jabra USB speakerphone.

The What Else: Additionally, the speakerphone kit comes with a built-in omni-directional microphone. The voice coverage is 360 degrees, enabling hands free collaboration and allows attendees to hear and be heard from all angles. The camera can be controlled remotely by software through USB and RS-232. The VCB20UA camera and speakerphone kit is applicable for videoconferencing in a huddle room or medium sized conference room.

The Bottom Line: The VC-B20UA HD PTZ USB camera and speakerphone kit are priced at $1375.00 MSRP and will be available in Q3. The VC-AC03 wall mount accessory for the camera is available for purchase.